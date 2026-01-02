6.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Jan 02, 2026
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham darts star Gary Anderson progresses to World Championships semi-finals
News

Burnham darts star Gary Anderson progresses to World Championships semi-finals

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea darts star Gary Anderson is through to the last four of the darts PDC World Championships for the first time in four years.

Gary beat fellow Somerset player Justin Hood 5-2 at Alexandra Palace on New Year’s Day, setting up a semi-final game with 23-year-old Dutchman Gian van Veen tonight (Friday January 2nd).

The first four sets of Thursday’s quarter-final were shared before Anderson, 55, stepped on the accelerator – winning nine of the next 10 legs to secure a convincing victory.

“I’m just happy to get over that line. I had control at certain stages, but then I made a mess of it at times, and when it got to 2-2 I thought ‘oh dear’,” he told Sky Sports.

“I started to get into a rhythm at the end there and throw darts fast and it was working. I’m just over the moon to get through.”

Gary, who won back-to-back PDC world titles in 2015 and 2016, said of his Championship chances this year: “Next game first.”

Glastonbury’s Justin Hood, 32, earned plenty of plaudits for his play and became a crowd favourite during his first appearance at Alexandra Palace.

Hood earned £100,000 for reaching the quarter-finals – a portion of which he has said he intends to use to open a Chinese restaurant – and he has risen from 86th to 50th in the PDC world rankings.

Previous article
BBC TV comedy filmed in Somerset to hit screens on January 7th
Next article
Burnham-On-Sea MP launches bus survey amid concerns over local services

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

ESJ Counselling

Casino Slots

Dulhorn Farm

Tranquil Healing Cabin

Becky Bowden – Journalist, Copywriter, and Therapeutic Coach

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
few clouds
6.1 ° C
6.1 °
3.1 °
82 %
6.7kmh
12 %
Fri
6 °
Sat
4 °
Sun
4 °
Mon
3 °
Tue
4 °
© Copyright 2002 -2026 Burnham-On-Sea.com