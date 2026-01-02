6.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Jan 02, 2026
News

Burnham-On-Sea MP launches bus survey amid concerns over local services

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox

Burnham-On-Sea residents are being invited to share their views on local bus services as part of a new constituency-wide survey launched by MP Ashley Fox.

The survey aims to gather feedback on how reliable local services are, what improvements people would like to see, and whether residents have noticed any changes since a similar survey was carried out in January last year.

The results will be used to support ongoing discussions with Somerset Council and local bus operators.

Ashley Fox says buses remain a vital part of everyday transport for many people, but concerns continue to be raised about cancelled services, poor connections and limited routes, particularly in rural communities.

He told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I ran a bus survey last year to understand how local services were performing, and I now want to hear directly from residents about where problems remain.”

“Reliable bus services matter for work, education, and staying connected, and this survey will help me put forward the case on behalf of residents when speaking to Somerset Council and bus companies.”

Residents can take part by completing the online survey at: www.ashleyfox.org.uk/bus-services

Last year’s survey results were shared with Somerset Council and bus companies to highlight local concerns.

