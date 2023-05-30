A Burnham-On-Sea father and daughter have completed a 964-mile cycle ride from Land’s End to John O’Groats, raising over £3,000 for the Dorset & Somerset Air Ambulance.

Ray Hooper and Shannon Hooper started their gruelling challenge of cycling from Land’s End to John O’Groats, starting in Cornwall on Saturday 20th May.

They rode approximately 100 miles per day over nine days – and then reached John O’Groats on Sunday 28th May.

Ray, a local landscape gardener until he retired last year, has been a keen cyclist for many years and has always wanted to take on this physical and mental challenge.

When Shannon, who is 21, had suggested they do it together, as it seemed like the perfect opportunity. Shannon, who was a member of Burnham’s Academy Swim Team and Triathlon Academy for many years, began training seriously for the ride a year ago after completing a memorial bike ride with a friend.

They say the Dorset & Somerset Air Ambulance is a charity close to their hearts, having supported family and friends in recent years.

Lesley Hooper, wife of Ray and mother of Shannon, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “They cycled 964 miles over nine days, climbed 47,286 feet, and were on their bikes for 77 hours!”

She thanked all those who have donated towards the pair, adding: “So far they have raised over £3,300 for the Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance.”

