New solar panels have been installed on Berrow Village Hall following a project that has drawn community backing from several local sources.

The volunteer committee at Berrow Village Hall say they are “delighted” that the long-awaited solar panels have now been installed, as pictured here.

“We hope this will make a significant contribution to the running costs of the hall over the coming years,” adds a spokesperson.

“The committee have been fundraising for the panels for the last year and have been supported by the Quartet Charitable Trust, Sedgemoor District Council, Berrow Hub and the final hurdle was passed when Andrea Johnstone presented a cheque for £2,900 at a recent committee meeting,” pictured below.

“The funds were raised from the proceeds of the annual Berrow calendar which she has produced over the last few years.”

Andrea added her thanks to to all who have bought the calendar and said this year’s theme is ‘trees in Berrow’ with photos welcome.

The hall’s committee also runs a monthly lottery draw so if you would like to support the upkeep of the hall, contact Adele at adele.deakins@btinternet.com for details.