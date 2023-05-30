manor gardens music events burnham-on-sea

Burnham-On-Sea’s season of free outdoor concerts continues with Party In The Park on Sunday (June 4th).

The free event will be held from 12.15pm until 5.15pm, with a line-up of live music.

The afternoon includes music from Taylor Topham, Keith O’Connell, The Boneyard Blues Band and more.

The organisers at CADS — the Burnham and Highbridge Cultural Arts and Development Society — say the event is one of the highlights of its summer season.

“It promises to be a great afternoon,” says a spokesperson. “There will also be a line-up of stalls with ice creams, burgers, a bar, raffle and a kidzone.”

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page
Select all options that you require: