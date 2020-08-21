A team of four Burnham-On-Sea fundraisers completed a day-long golfing event on Friday (August 21st) to help a charity’s cancer research work.

Craig Wheelaghan, Charlie Huggins, Dan Solomon and Adam Stringer took part in a ‘longest day golf challenge’ for Macmillan Cancer Research.

They completed 72 holes of golf in one day on the course at Brean Golf and Country Club.

Andrew March, PGA Professional and Director of Golf at Brean Golf Club, said: “Congratulations to Craig, Charlie, Adam and Dan who completed their 72 hole challenge – they completed the four circuits of the Brean layout in super quick time, especially considering the tough, windy conditions which they had to endure during the day.”

“The final putt dropped on the 72nd hole at 6pm, some 12 and half hours after the first ball was struck.”

The quartet are raising money for Macmillan Cancer Research and they managed to top the £1,400 mark by the time they wearily finished their final hole on Friday evening. For anyone wishing to add to that figure they can do so by clicking on the fundraising link.

Adam added: “Thank you to all the members and visitors who contributed to the cause during the day and we all appreciate them allowing us to pass as we played throughout the day.”

“Such was the speed the fourball completed laps of the course they actually managed to finish the challenge two hours ahead of their predicted time!”

He added: “All four of us would to thank Brean Leisure Park and Brean Golf Club for kindly allowing us to use the golf course for the day.”