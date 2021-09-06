Two Burnham-On-Sea charity fundraisers have completed a unique challenge of walking three-legged up Ben Nevis.

Steve Poole and Paul Cremer, who are both work friends, raised over £1,600 for three local hospices ahead of the fundraising challenge.

Steve says: “We set ourselves an ambitious charity challenge of attempting to climb Ben Nevis, the tallest mountain in the UK, three legged!”

“We made it back safely from Ben Nevis and back on Friday and thank everyone fir their support — we have raised just over £1,600 which we are both really really chuffed with.”

Paul adds: “We are raising money for three hospices across the South West. Having lost my mum almost 14 years ago, I know first hand what a fantastic job they do, not only for their patients but for all people involved when losing a loved one.”

“Furthermore, we are splitting the money raised with another charity called Mind. With the affects the pandemic has had over the last 12 months, charities like this have seen workloads shoot up with people reaching out for help – and the support they give is second to none.”

See their fundraising page here.