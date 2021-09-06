Burnham-On-Sea’s Priory Court care home has been rated ‘inadequate’ in a new inspection report and it has taken the “difficult decision” to close its nursing bed facilities.

The care home in Oxford Street, Burnham had a recent Care Quality Commission (CQC) Inspection which resulted in the ‘Inadequate’ rating due to concerns about a lack of staffing.

Country Court, the operator of Priory Court, says it is “disappointed” with the overall findings but has this week reassured residents and their families that they are working hard to rectify the issues.

“Together with the local authority, the company’s operations team have been working to put in place a robust action plan,” says a Country Court spokesman.

“The Action Plan has been shared with the CQC, and following meetings with them, they are happy with the responses and actions and will now work alongside the Home Manager and staff team to improve aspects of the home.”

Home Manager Vicki Clist adds: “The care industry has had a challenging time over the last year or so, particularly with recruitment in recent months. When CQC came to Priory Court we were struggling with staffing, which has had a knock-on effect to other parts of the running of the home.”

”We have worked hard to improve this, as the welfare and wellbeing of our residents remain our priority. We are confident that the urgent and necessary improvements required are already underway.”

One of the key themes of the report was staffing levels at Priory Court, particularly for nursing care. Having reviewed the report and long-term sustainability of nursing care in the home, Country Court says they have taken the “difficult decision” to close the nursing beds.

This decision will allow them to act on the required improvements from the CQC report and focus on providing the best possible residential care at Priory Court, says the firm.

“Country Court are working closely with residents, their families and Local Authorities to ensure the changes in the home offer the least possible disruption.”

“The standards at Priory Court were not at the high levels we demand in our care homes,” adds Operations Director Helen Richmond.

“We took immediate action on the concerns raised and feel it is necessary to make some big changes to ensure we can offer the right care for our residents.”

”We will be continuing to work alongside families, residents and CQC to ensure Priory Court returns to its previous excellent level of care.”