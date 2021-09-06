£1million of upgrades have been completed at Highbridge’s King Alfred School Academy.

The major roof and window improvements have been carried out as part of a two-year project that has been completed on time and to budget, the school said this week.

The work covered a large part of the campus including A Block, the Sports Hall and the 1610 building.

Acting Principal Dan Milford says: “We are so excited to see the latest improvements to our impressive site. We continually want to ensure our students have a superb campus with excellent facilities and welcoming art work.”

The work has been funded through grants since TKASA became an Academy and joined The Priory Learning Trust (TPLT).

New skylights and windows have also been installed throughout the roof works.

Neville Coles, CEO of TPLT, adds: “This is tremendous news. We are passionate to help the education and life chances of students, and making the school sites outstanding for the community is part of our culture.”

“The funding we received is largely thanks to the strong team we have at The Priory Learning Trust in winning awards, with hard work and skill.”