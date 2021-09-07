A 57-year-old man has been charged with possession of zombie knives, a knuckleduster and air weapons under new legislation.
Kevin Monaghan, of Wedmore faces two counts of possessing a prohibited weapon and four counts of possessing an offensive weapon in a private place.
He was arrested in Weston-super-mare on 3 October and weapons were seized.
Mr Monaghan appeared at North Somerset Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.
He is also accused of possessing a self-contained gas cartridge air weapon and three zombie knives.
Mr Monaghan was remanded in custody pending an appearance at Bristol Crown Court on 24 September.
It is the first time Avon and Somerset Police has used the new law.
Charging someone with possessing an offensive weapon in a private place has only been possible since The Offensive Weapons Act 2019 was introduced in July.
The Act made it illegal to possess certain weapons including zombie knifes – large serrated blades that carry images or words glamourising violence – and knuckledusters, even in private.