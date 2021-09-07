Highbridge’s King Alfred Boxing Club is holding an open day on Saturday September 18th when it will be open to the community.

As part of the event, the club will be welcoming along top boxer Ash ‘the flash’ Lane on the day who will be giving two master classes.

Ash, pictured, won the Commonwealth Superbantamweight Championship and will bring along his belt on the day.

“Ash will be also helping training the boxers on the day and show you how we do the training,” says a spokesman.

“If you would like to see Ash and his belt, and the boxers working hard, join us on the day and don’t miss out on this great day starting between 10.15an and 1pm.”

The free event will be held at the club’s gym at Unit 8, Premier Business Park, Huntspill Road in Highbridge.