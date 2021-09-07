Community-spirited Burnham-On-Sea Slimming World members have donated 25 bags of food to the town’s Food Bank.

It comes after a summer weight loss campaign in which members pledged a food bank bag for every stone lost collectively during August.

The group’s Shell Carr, pictured, says: “We usually donate our old clothes that we have slimmed out of to Cancer Research UK at this time of year or we organise some kind of Race for Life type fundraising.”

“However, with restrictions and Slimming World choosing not to run these large scale campaigns this year, myself and my two groups (Friday Mornings at The Baptist Church and Saturday Mornings at East Brent) took it upon ourselves to pledge a food bank bag for every stone we lost collectively in August.”

“I am very pleased to say that this week I will be dropping off an impressive 25 bags to the local Food Bank.”

She adds: “I’m so proud of my members pulling together to make life a little easier for others in their community at a time when we are all struggling to find our way after the Pandemic.”

“It makes me so happy to be supporting such wonderful, generous people.”