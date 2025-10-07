Burnham & Highbridge Band to bring Oompah flair to Oktoberfest event on Saturday

Burnham & Highbridge Band will be swapping their traditional sounds for Bavarian beats this Saturday (October 11th) as they transform into an Oompah Band for Ad Astra Cider Farm’s Oktoberfest 2025 near Wedmore!

The lively event returns for its second year and runs from 6.30pm to around 9pm at the Stone Allerton venue.

Visitors can expect an evening of German-inspired fun, including bratwurst, currywurst, steins of German beer, and of course, plenty of Somerset cider.

The band will be performing in full Oktoberfest spirit, complete with “dodgy looking Lederhosen,” promising a night of music and merriment. Tickets are limited and the event is strictly for over 18s. See online.

A spokesperson for Ad Astra said: “We’re thrilled to welcome back Oktoberfest for its second year. With the Burnham & Highbridge Band leading the entertainment, it’s set to be a fantastic evening.”

The town band will also be performing at several festive events, including:

Sanders World Carols on Thursday 13th November (6–8pm)

Burnham Christmas Lights switch-on on Saturday 22nd November (2.30–3.10pm)

Mayor’s Carol Service at St Andrew’s Church on Thursday 4th December (6 for 6.30pm)

Gateway Club Carol Concert at the B.A.Y. Centre on Thursday 11th December (7 for 7.30pm)

Puriton Christmas Tree event on Sunday 7th December (5 for 5.30pm)

Christmas Concert at the Catholic Church on Saturday 13th December (2pm)

Locals are encouraged to come along and support the band as they bring festive cheer and Oktoberfest fun to the community.