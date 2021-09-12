Burnham-On-Sea & Highbridge Town Band have played to an enthusiastic audience during their first performance as a full band this year due to the pandemic.

The band performed in the new Victory Hall in Stogursey on Friday evening (10th September).

“With four sets, the music ranged from a march to an Irish folk song, and included some German drinking songs, finishing with a rousing traditional Prom-style finale,” says spokeswoman Caroline Tapfield.

“The audience couldn’t wait to wave their flags and wear their Union Jack hats!”

An accomplished singer and guitarist, Dave Larkins, entertained the audience in between sets and added variety to the evening.