Families in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge are being invited to pick up a free festival headband making kit ahead of a new outdoor community event later this month.

Regional arts group Seed is set to organise a day of family fun and music at Apex Park on Sunday, September 26th called Come Together. It aims to be a “celebration to mark the end of lockdown and an opportunity for Highbridge and Burnham to join together, listen to some great music, have a sing and even dance.”

There will be processions organised from Highbridge and Burnham-On-Sea to Apex Park, accompanied by street band Tongues of Fire.

Seed has also teamed up with Create You in Highbridge to offer free festival headband kits for families to get creative before the big day.

You can now collect a free kit from Create You, Crafty Comforts, Material Needs or the Toy Cupboard.

A Seed spokesman says: “Once in Apex Park, the band will perform well-known classics including popular Beatles tunes. Words will be provided so don’t be afraid to let your hair down and join in!”

“We will also be running a competition to be judged on the day by members of Tongues of Fire and the Town Council. If you aren’t going to be there on the day, why not submit photos of your headband creation on social media? Post them on Seed’s social media before 26th September. Five entries will win a voucher from Create You.”