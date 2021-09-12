Over 200 classic cars and motorbikes went on display at the 14th West Huntspill Vintage & Classic Car Show when it made a big return on Saturday (September 11th).

Scores of classics from across the decades went on show, ranging from vintage and classic cars to military vehicles, and stationary engines and commercials, motorbikes to tractors.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, organiser Jill Woolley said: “I am really pleased with how it went – the day was a great success and we saw record crowd numbers.”

“There was a really big turnout of vehicles and spectators, all helped by the wonderful weather and the fact that we haven’t been able to hold this event since 2019 due to the pandemic.”

The event was held on the Balliol Hall Field next to West Huntspill Church. Alongside the vehicles were various stalls, entertainment and other activities, including displays.