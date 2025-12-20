Burnham & Highbridge Town Band thanks generous Tesco shoppers for £436 festive boost

Burnham and Highbridge Band has thanked generous shoppers for helping raise hundreds of pounds during its festive performances at Burnham-On-Sea’s Tesco store over the past week.

The band played a selection of Christmas carols and seasonal tunes across two evenings, entertaining shoppers during one of the busiest weeks of the month.

Band member Caroline Tapfield told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “A huge thank you goes to the shoppers who gave us donations.”

“We counted our collection from our mid-week session in Tesco — combined with Sunday’s, the total is £436.47, a very worthwhile result!”

She added that the band had given a small token of thanks to their bucket-holders, Ian and Tracy, who volunteered their time. “They didn’t expect anything — they’re just big fans of the band,” she said.

The band now has just two performances left before Christmas: a visit to a local care home on Monday, followed by a trip to Burnham’s War Memorial Hospital to play for patients.

Caroline added: “We wish all our supporters a very happy Christmas.”