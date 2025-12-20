Burnham-On-Sea school gets new waterproofs and wellies thanks to fundraising scheme

A Burnham-On-Sea school is among the latest to receive new waterproofs and wellies to help children enjoy outdoor learning throughout the winter.

St Andrew’s Church of England Junior School in Burnham-On-Sea has been given 10 sets of wet‑weather gear from The Outdoor Guide Foundation, funded through donations raised along the King Charles III England Coast Path.

The Burnham school is one of two coastal primaries to benefit this year, alongside Knights Templar Community Church School in Watchet. The initiative is supported by the Somerset Trail Partnership, which has been raising money throughout 2025 to help local children access nature in all seasons.

Walkers on the Coast Path have played a key role in funding the scheme. Events included April’s Watchet Walking Week, where 12 participants completed the eight‑mile route to Minehead, and September’s Somerset Coast Challenge, during which 23 walkers collectively covered 500 miles. Two walkers even completed the entire Somerset coastline from County Gate to Brean Down, giving the project a strong local connection.

The latest donations mean three Somerset coastal schools now benefit, with West Huntspill Primary Academy receiving sets last year. Organisers say the waterproofs help ensure more children in the Burnham-On-Sea area can enjoy fresh air, nature and outdoor learning all year round.

Somerset Trail Partnership representative Isobel Pring joined Fiona Payne, organiser of Watchet Walking Week, to present the new sets earlier this week.

Isobel said: “Thanks to the generosity of our supporters, we’ve provided two sets of waterproofs and wellies – 10 pairs each – this year. It’s been fantastic to work with The Outdoor Guide on this initiative and contribute to the goal of providing waterproofs and wellies to every state primary school in the UK.”

Gina Bradbury Fox, from The Outdoor Guide Foundation, added: “Every child deserves the chance to embrace the outdoors, whatever the weather. Thanks to this effort, more children in Somerset now have that opportunity.”

More information about walking on Somerset’s coast can be found at somersetcoastfestival.co.uk.

Schools wishing to apply for Waterproofs and Wellies kits can register via The Outdoor Guide Foundation’s website.