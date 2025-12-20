Winter Solstice to be celebrated at special service in Burnham-On-Sea

A special Winter Solstice service will be held at St Andrew’s Church in Burnham-On-Sea on Saturday 20th December at 4pm.

The popular annual event is open to all and offers a reflective way to mark the shortest day of the year.

Reverend Sharon Eldergill, Associate Vicar, says: “The Solstice service is an ancient way to observe the rhythm of the year, to mark the shortest day and to celebrate the returning of the light as we pass the Winter Equinox.”

”It’s a time of reflection, peace, hope, joy and faith, as we look towards the light and warmth that the darkness can never overcome. Everyone is welcome to come along and be part of this special time.”

The service will feature live music and Solstice songs. Mulled cider and apple juice will be served afterwards.