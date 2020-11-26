Burnham Infants School has written to parents this week to confirm that a pupil has tested positive for Covid-19.

In the letter, acting headteacher Nicola Crossman says: “We have been made aware of a pupil in our school community who has tested positive for Covid-19.”

“We know thay you may find this concerning but we are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with Public Health England.”

“The parents / carers of the children who have been in close contact with the individual who has tested positive have received a letter informing them that their child must stay at home for 14 days.”

The school in Winchester Road remains open and the acting headteacher adds that “children should continue to attend as normal if they remain well.”

She adds: “If your child develops symptoms of COVID 19, they must not come to school and should renain at home for at least 10 days from the date when their symptoms appeared. Anyone with symptoms will be eligible for testing. All other household members who remain well must stay at home and not leave the house for 14 days. This includes anyone in your ‘support bubble’.”