Two men have been charged with the theft of scrap metal following an incident in Highbridge.

Daniel Reynolds, 26, of High Street, Llanbradach, and Ethan Twynham, 19, of Thomasville, Penyrheol, have been charged with one count of theft and are due to appear at Taunton Magistrates’ Court on 21st December.

The charge relate to the alleged theft of scrap metal from private land in the Edithmead area of Highbridge – which was found inside a Ford Transit van – on the morning of Friday 20 November.

Police say their enquiries are ongoing in the Bridgwater, Highbridge and Burnham-On-Sea areas to identify the owners of other items of scrap metal seized by officers.

If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220261996.