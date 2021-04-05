Burnham-On-Sea Lions Club is offering help to local community groups who are struggling after a year without fundraising during the pandemic.

“As we settle into 2021 we are aware that some of our local community groups have now gone for almost a year without being able to do any fundraising,” says a spokesman.

“Burnham-On-Sea Lions have for over 40 years worked in your local community raising money to assist you when you need us the most.”

“With the end of this pandemic still some time off, Burnham Lions Club is inviting local community groups to contact us and apply for assistance, whether it is with time, equipment or financial help.”

“Please contact either Claire via email claireandjodie10@aol.com, Phil via email philsuecooke@hotmail.com or Bob via email bob.jenner@talktalk.net.”

“We look forward to hearing from you.”