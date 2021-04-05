An entertainment venue on the outskirts of Highbridge is to close when new owners take over it.

The current owners, the Hancock family, say The Oaktree at Edithmead is being sold following a challenging year of business.

The family says: “It is with sadness and regret that after 13 years, due to the Covid pandemic, we have taken the difficult decision and decided to sell The Oaktree.”

“For us it is difficult to see large events being allowed indoors for some months yet and, having been closed since March 2020, after our usual very quiet months of January and February and potentially a large part of 2021, as a small family business it is regrettably very hard to continue in the future.”

“Things are no way 100% with indoor events. The conditions in place for small events mean extra staff and extra costs, which is just not viable for us and our business.”

“Any event organisers with functions booked in the diary for the end part of the year will be contacted personally by email and deposits refunded in full within the next 7 days. This obviously means no further bookings will be taken.”

“However, we are pleased to announce the purchasers are another family run concern, but operating a completely different business to that of hospitality. We, as a family, wish them well for the future.”

The speedway track, farm and other businesses there are not affected by the change in ownership to The Oaktree venue.