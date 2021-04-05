Pubs, restaurants and cafes can reopen outdoors, and hairdressers, gyms and shops will be able to welcome customers as planned from April 12th as part of England’s roadmap out of the Covid-19 lockdown, Boris Johnson has confirmed.

While the prime minister said there was currently “nothing in the present data” to deviate from his plan, the chief medical officer has cautioned that the country will face “significant problems with Covid for the foreseeable future”.

However, Professor Chris Whitty did say that science has made progress in “de-risking” the virus.

At a Downing Street update on Monday, the prime minister said the government is satisfied its four tests for easing restrictions in England are being met, paving the way for more freedoms as of next Monday.

Pubs and restaurants will reopen for outdoor seating, with no need for a substantial meal to order a drink and no curfew, while hairdressers, beauty and nail salons will also welcome back customers.

“On Monday the 12th I will be going to the pub myself and cautiously but irreversibly raising a pint to my lips,” he said.

“We think that these changes are fully justified by the data.”

Outdoor gatherings must still be limited to six people or two households, and indoor socialising will still be forbidden with anyone outside your household or support bubble.

Care home residents will also be allowed an extra visitor as of April 12.