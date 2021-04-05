M5 crash Bank Holiday Monday

Traffic was delayed on the M5 motorway between Weston and Burnham-On-Sea today (Bank Holiday Monday) following a crash.

The driver of a Mercedes lost control and collided with the central reservation near to Burnham’s junction 22 at around 11.45am, as pictured here.

Emergency services were called to the scene and Highways England said both carriageways were temporarily closed while debris was removed.

The incident led to queues of slow traffic building up several miles on the southbound carriageway until 1pm.

 
