Beaches in Burnham-On-Sea and Brean were busy with families on Easter Sunday enjoying the sunshine.

Small groups of socially-distanced families were seen in Burnham, Brean and Berrow making use of the easing of the lockdown restrictions that allow outdoor gatherings of either six people or two households, as pictured here.

A steady stream of vehicles was parked on Berrow and Brean beaches on Sunday, which are both now open for the new season.

Brean’s beachwarden told Burnham-On-Sea.com it had been “busy” with around 400 vehicles parked on the sands throughout the day.

Ice cream sellers reported brisk trade. Geoff Lewis at the Treasure Chest on Burnham’s Esplanade told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It’s been a good weekend of trade for take-away ice cream sales, although not as busy as some previous Easters.”

Cooler conditions are arriving today, in line with the weather forecast.