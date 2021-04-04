Consumer group Which? has revealed the best and worst motorway services in the UK, with one Somerset rest stop ranking the worst in the country.

Bridgwater Services at M5 junction 24 has been named the worst in the whole UK, while Gloucester services at junction 11A-12 has won top spot.

Bridgwater earned just one out of five stars, with customers describing it as “dirty, depressing, and unsafe.”

A spokesperson for Which? says the service station had a customer score of only 32 per cent.

“Don’t stop at Bridgwater,” they say. “Even if you’re desperate for the toilet. Not only is it terrible, but by the time you’ve left the M5, navigated two roundabouts, found a space in the cramped split-level car park and contended with the confusing layout and crowds inside, you may as well have driven the extra 12 miles to either Sedgemoor (scoring 52%) or Taunton Deane (scoring 57%).”

Bridgwater earned just one star in every category of the group survey, including ease of social distancing and cleanliness, with recent visitors describing it as ‘dirty’, ‘depressing’ and ‘unsafe’, and others complaining of unpleasant smells and toilet paper on floors.