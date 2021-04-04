A series of fitness classes in Berrow that aim to help people aged over 60 get more active in the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area are set to restart in May.

Originally launched at the start of 2020, the classes, called FABS (Flexibility, Aerobics, Balance and Strength), help older residents remain active.

The sessions had to stop at the start of the latest third national lockdown to abide with restrictions, but they are now set to return next month.

The organiser, Burnham resident Anne Panesar, who worked as a NHS counsellor for several years and retrained as an instructor so she could deliver the exercise classes at Berrow Village Hall, says she is looking forward to getting them back on track.

She told Burnham-On-Sea.com this week: “Spring is sprung and finally I can make some plans to restart community classes post lockdown.”

“Millions of older people and those with long-term health conditions are experiencing the consequences of inactivity and loss of social contact over many months during the pandemic, a situation which is unfortunately ongoing.”

“The impact of lockdown has meant less opportunities to be physically active and exercise, resulting in a discernible decrease in fitness and strength levels.”

“The good news is that strength and fitness can be regained when returning to ‘normal’ – weekly classes, home exercises and getting out and about on a regular basis.”

“I am thrilled to announce that following the easing of lockdown restrictions I am able to restart my Active Ageing Exercise Classes in Berrow, helping older people to remain active and healthy.”

The classes at Berrow Village Hall run on Monday (1.30-2.30 and 3-4pm) and Thursday (11 am). The first Monday class will be May 24th and the Thursday class will be held on May 27th.

She adds: Our active ageing exercise programme is specifically designed for older adults, working on improving balance, flexibility, strength and cardiovascular health in a safe yet fun environment. It is also suitable for any adult wanting to return to exercise in a low impact way.”

“If anyone is worried about having lost fitness during the pandemic and are apprehensive about starting to exercise again, then please do give me a ring. We will be following all Government & Fitness Industry guidelines to keep us COVID safe and to ensure you feel safe and confident attending these classes.”

The rules will include:

* pre booking essential

* hand sanitisers available at the venue

* socially distanced exercise

* no shared equipment, so bring tins/hand weights

* doors/windows open to ensure good air flow

* limited numbers so we can physically distance around the hall

* please wear a face mask to arrive and leave the venue

“There are so many physical activity benefits for adults. Make a start today, it’s never too late!” she adds.

Contact Anne to book at Anne.Panesar@moveitorloseit.co .uk or on 07421762532.