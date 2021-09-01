Burnham-On-Sea musician Taylor Topham has launched a new single this week that covers the emotions of the past year.

‘Under Empty Skies’ is a six-track EP mostly written throughout lockdown.

“I am super excited to share this with as many people as possible,” he told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“It’s been a strange year with a lot of uncertainty but I am very grateful to be able to still record, write and create new music.”

“The songs take a very lyrical journey and holds very important places in my heart.”

“I would really appreciate it if as many people as possible could share these songs with whoever they think would connect to what is written. You can listen now on all platforms via https://linktr.ee/taylortophammusic