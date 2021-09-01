The final countdown is underway to Burnham-On-Sea’s three-day music and performing arts festival, BOSfest, which is set to return this weekend after a year’s break due to the pandemic.

The event will be held in the Ritz Social Club on September 3rd and 4th, with the third day of entertainment taking place in the Manor Gardens on Sunday September 5th.

Friday’s line-up at The Ritz Social Club includes Al O’Kane Band, Pattern Pusher, Shoun Shoun, The Idle Silence and Brian Stone.

Saturday’s music acts at The Ritz Social Club will feature The Strays, The Junktrips, Dirty Blueprint, 3 Boiled Eggs, Tim Dean, Alvin, Two Day Coma, Nathaniel Topping and Emily & Paul.

Sunday in the Manor Gardens will feature music from local groups Daft Folk, Dry White Bones, Idestroy, FOS Brothers and Vermin.

Street artists featured include Andrew Burns Colwill, Dammo, Aiden Ryan, Sam Gadden, Steve Pinches, Angus McBob, Jon d’oh, Dave Bryant, Simon, Gee, Diff and Ian Walker.

Organiser Tanya Dyer says: “As well as a great line up of live music from local musicians and further afield, we’ll also have a number of fantastic street artists, including Andrew Burns Colwill, whose environmentally-aware works have received much acclaim, and of course, Burnham’s very own Dammo, who will also be creating another masterpiece alongside many other artists round the town.”

“We’ll also be welcoming SEED funded Highbridge Youth Arts to the Manor Gardens for the first time on Sunday who will be performing in the intervals between the bands.”

“We’ve only recently been able to announce the third day of the festival in the Manor Gardens and all our efforts were nearly thwarted when we found ourselves in trouble due to a lack of available toilets to hire.”

“We would like to give our thanks to Burnham Portable Toilet Hire who have gone out of their way at the last minute to help us out which will enable us to go ahead.”

“We would also like to thank Sedgemoor District Council for all their help with planning and ensuring the Park is a Covid-safe environment for everyone.”