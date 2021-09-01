Burnham-On-Sea Cricket Club players are celebrating this week after securing promotion by winning Somerset Cricket League division three.

In the last game of the season they travelled to Taunton St Andrews, needing a win, which they did, much to the club’s delight.

The club’s Andrew Birkett says: “Our Burnham 1st XI team had high hopes of promotion as we entered the 2021 season after successive relegations had taken us from the Premier Div to Division 2.”

“The season started well with a draw and a win but a rained-off game and defeat to West Monkton left us only fifth in the table. June became a stellar month as all fixtures were won and Burnham topped the table at the beginning of July but a couple of defeats left Burnham second in the table.”

“After a win in the first week of August, Burnham went top again and two wins from the last three games would guarantee promotion but defeat Castle Cary and a draw versus local rivals Huntspill and District left Burnham needing 13 pts for promotion and a win for the title.”

“This has been achieved in fine style at Taunton St Andrews A as Burnham romped home by 10 wickets to take the title.”

“There were fine performances from all the players over the season with three batters in the top six of the Division 3 stats and three bowlers in the top 10.”

“We look forward to a great 2022 and a potential return to the SCL Premier Division.”

The club thanked its sponsors for the season – Messrs Housefox of Burnham, Northam Farm Caravans, Lovell Caravans and Andrew Birkett Agencies.”

Pictured: Celebrating Burnham-On-Sea Cricket Club players (Photo: Burnham Cricket Club)