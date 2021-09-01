Somerset Waste Partnership says it will restart garden waste collections in the Burnham-On-Sea area during the fortnight commencing Monday 13th September.

The organisation suspended garden waste collections for six weeks at the start of August amid a national shortage of lorry drivers.

SWP said it “reluctantly” made the decision so staff could be redeployed to support rubbish and recycling collections.

Somerset Waste Partnership says: “Subscribers do not need to do anything; subscriptions have automatically been extended by eight weeks, in recognition of the difficulties you have faced, especially at a key time of year for gardeners.”

“Collections will resume on your usual day in the fortnight commencing Monday 13th September.”

“During the suspension, garden waste subscriptions cannot be started, garden waste sacks cannot be purchased, and collections of sacks cannot be booked.”

“Before your first resumed collection, do not overfill garden waste bins or leave the lid open; this is unsafe and your bin will not be collected, in line with the Terms and Conditions.”

“You will have to reduce the weight to 40kgs or less and ensure the lid is closed before we can take your bin on your next scheduled collection.”

“We are sincerely sorry for the recent disruption to all collections. We are working hard with our contractor SUEZ but unfortunately there are no quick fixes.”

“Thank you for your help and patience; it has made a difference in stabilising recycling collections.”