A project to encourage children and residents to build friendships and take part in activities together is underway in Burnham-On-Sea.

Footprints Nursery in Burnham’s Adam Street is working with Priory Court Care Home in Oxford Street on the virtual project.

The nursery’s Kellie Sanders says: “For a short while before the pandemic started our children had been making visits to the care home and taking part in an ‘across the generations’ programme.”

“This enables the children and residents to build friendships and take part in activities together.”

She adds: “Once the care home had to lock down we thought it would be a nice idea to continue the interaction sessions but by Zoom instead.”

“The children and residents enjoy spending time together via Zoom each week during the strange times that we find ourselves in.”

“We have participated in lots of games and activates together creating fun and memories for all!”