Somerset has recorded its lowest number of new positive Covid cases in a day for several weeks, according to new figures.

The official data for the 24 hour period to February 11th shows there were 54 new confirmed cases in the Somerset County Council area.

There were 16 new cases in Sedgemoor, which includes the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area.

There were also 20 new cases in South Somerset, plus 15 in Somerset West & Taunton, and Mendip saw just three positive tests.

The overall tally of cases in each district since the start of the pandemic is 4,723 in South Somerset; 4,684 in Sedgemoor; 5,502 in Somerset West & Taunton; and 3,069 in Mendip.

The latest infection rates, based on a rolling seven-day period, are as follows: 116.4 per 100,000 people in South Somerset (down from the previous day’s 138.4); 178.6 in SWT (down from 194); 165.6 in Sedgemoor (up slightly from 164); and 102.1 in Mendip (down from 117.7).