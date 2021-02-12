A new purpose-built electric powered rubbish collection truck is being trialled in Somerset to help protect the environment.

Somerset collections contractor, SUEZ, has used the county to trial the electric vehicle and also plans to trial a ‘retro-fitted’ rubbish truck, a traditional diesel truck converted to electric by the manufacturer, later in the year.

Somerset Waste Partnership says it plans to trial more electric collection vehicles in its efforts to tackle climate change and protect the environment.

Together with SUEZ, it is looking at the possible use of electric supervisor vans and rubbish collection vehicles.

It comes as new figures show nearly all Somerset recycling stays in the UK, says Somerset Waste Partnership (SWP).

Some 98% of the 103,000 tonnes collected kerbside or at recycling sites in the past eight months stayed in the UK, compared to just under 90% in all of last year.

Plastic performance is even better, with less than 1% of the 3,135 tonnes collected in eight months going overseas.

The impressive figures are thanks to residents sorting their recycling and hard work by SWP’s new collections contractor, SUEZ, to find more domestic reprocessors.

SWP will also develop a “reuse” strategy and explore the potential for solar or wind power generation at its depots.

SWP Managing Director Mickey Green said: “We have a starring role to play in the climate emergency work that all partners are signed up to. What SWP does, how we do it, and how well we do it, can all have a major impact.”

“It’s early days for things like an electric fleet and depot developments, but recycling more and keeping that recycling in the UK is an immediate win. Residents sorting recycling really helps us to keep it in the UK and I thank everyone for their efforts.”