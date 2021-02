Sub-zero temperatures have created these chilly scenes on Burnham-On-Sea beach this week.

Biting easterly winds have prompted many walkers to stay home in the warm, but several dog walkers have been in touch with these photos of their pets enjoying the ice washed up along the tideline.

The Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast indicates the chilly temperatures are set to continue for a few more days before milder temperatures arrive from Sunday.