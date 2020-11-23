Beaches in Burnham-On-Sea and Brean were busy during the weekend as dry weather encouraged people out for socially-distanced walks amid the ongoing lockdown.

Burnham’s beach was busy on both days with families, dog walkers and people taking their daily exercise between the jetty and low lighthouse while complying with Covid safety measures.

Brean beach warden Dave Furber told Burnham-On-Sea.com that Brean beach “had been very busy” as well, with over 200 vehicles parking on the beach during Sunday.

Brean beach is open for parking each weekend over the winter months while Berrow beach is currently closed every day to motorists.



