Plans to introduce a new speed limit of 40mph along a dangerous section of the A370 between Burnham-On-Sea and Weston have been welcomed.

Somerset County Council has started public consultation on proposals to reduce the speed limit to 40mph in one section of the A370 at Lympsham and to 50mph in another.

It follows a series of accidents during recent years that have led to concerns being raised by residents and local councillors.

Cllr Bob Filmer, district and county councillor for the Knoll ward, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “There has been a lot of local concern about safety and speeding along this busy stretch of the A370.”

“I welcome these proposals to cut the speed limit. The section of road that currently has a national speed limit would be reduced to 50mph, and the section of road that is currently 50mph will come down to 40mph.”

“We already have Avon and Somerset Police onboard with the proposals, so the public consultation is the last step.”

“If the new speed limit gets approved, then I hope that enforcement can quickly be stepped up to address the speeding issues which have worried residents for several years.”

There have been several sad fatal incidents along the A370 in recent years. In May 2019, a woman died in a collision and in April 2017 a motorcyclist was killed in a collision. In October 2019, three people were hurt in a crash. And in October this year a Highbridge teenager was killed.

Map shows proposed new A370 speed limits

The blue line below shows the section proposed for the new 50mph limit and the red line shows the area proposed for the new 40mph speed restriction.

Consultation is currently underway on the proposals by Somerset County Council.

Members of the public can submit their feedback via the link below until the consultation closes on December 8th, 2020.

Click here to submit your feedback on the proposals. Readers can also send fedback to TrafficManagement@ somerset.gov.uk quoting the reference link.