Six members of staff at Puriton Primary School have tested positive for Covid-19, leading to its closure.

Three further members of staff at Puriton Primary School have been contacted by the Track and Trace app and told to self-isolate for a fortnight.

The school has been closed to all students and staff for three days from Monday to allow a deep clean to be undertaken.

Two further staff who were tested produced negative results.

Headteacher Jacqui Keir-Bucknall says in a letter to parents: “I have spoken with Public Health England and discussed the details of which staff were in school on which days and with which pupils.”

“These are indeed difficult and worrying times and we thank you for helping us to minimise the transmission of the virus by following the government lockdown guidance, staying at home when isolating, wearing face coverings, keeping socially distanced and washing hands regularly and thoroughly.”

“Thank you also for the words of encouragement and best wishes for the staff – they really have been appreciated.”