Tributes have been paid to a Highbridge teenager who has sadly died in a crash at Bleadon this week.

Police have appealed for witnesses following the fatal collision between a car and a motorcycle on Wednesday (7th October) in which Levi Kelson, 19, from Highbridge sadly died.

The incident occurred at around 9.15pm on Bleadon Road at the junction with the A370 – and Police are appealing for witnesses.

Scores of tributes have been posted here on social media for the popular, well-known teenager.

One says: “So devastated, you were such a caring and polite young man. RIP Levi, love to the family.”

Another adds: “Such a kind, caring lad. Rest in peace Levi, thinking of the family.”

A fundraising page has been set up to help the family by Kate Studley, who writes: “My longest friend lost her only son Levi in a motorbike accident in Bleadon. He was just 19 years old.”

“I am asking for donations for his Mum and family so they are able to give him the send off he deserves. He was a well-known, liked and loved young man.”

Police are appealing for any witnesses of the collision to contact them.

A Police spokesman said: “A male motorcyclist was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.”

“A temporary road closure was put in place while an investigation took place at the scene. Enquiries are ongoing.”

“We’d like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or may hold dash cam footage of the incident.”

If you can help, contact police on 101 and give the call handler the reference 5220227833.