Burnham-On-Sea residents are being urged to have their say on how Sedgemoor District Council should spend its proportion of the Council Tax in its annual budget consultation.

The budget cycle in Sedgemoor starts in the autumn, with the final decisions on budgets taken in mid-February 2021.

The council continues to work within a very tight budget and will be reviewing its services to make sure that every penny is spent wisely.

Sedgemoor District Council gets approximately 9 pence of every £1 paid in council tax, with the other 91p being split between Somerset County Council, the Police, Fire and Rescue services and Parish/Town councils.

The survey can be found here. The consultation period runs until October 28th, 2020.

“Sedgemoor has been carrying out an annual budget consultation exercise for several years, in order to ensure the views of the public are considered when making decisions regarding budgets and priorities,” says a spokeswoman.

“Sedgemoor has been successful with Budget Consultation in previous years, but is looking to sustain that success and improve further in order to give as large and wide a group as possible the opportunity to participate and have their say.”

For further information or to request a questionnaire please call 0300 303 7800.