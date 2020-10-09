A new virtual open evening is set enable parents and carers to see inside The King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge.

The school will showcase its campus and ‘inspirational’ culture using 16 short state-of-the-art videos.

The videos, using drones, and other high-tech gear, will allow families, parents and carers to see why the academy is proving so popular.

It will also show inside the high-achieving school’s sixth form, which has doubled in size over the past two years.

Every day for two weeks the academy will release a new short video. Primary schools are already playing the videos in their assemblies.

The videos will give a glimpse inside the high achieving departments, including English, maths, science and the humanities.

Principal Nathan Jenkins says: “We are delighted to showcase our brilliant school, only this time it will be on 16 short videos.”

“Current circumstances mean that parents and carers cannot come on site in the usual manner, but I think these videos really bring the academy alive.”

For an introduction to the videos see https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=chvqPe8v0Ow&t=4s