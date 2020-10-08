Two people in Highbridge are celebrating today (Friday) after winning £1,000 each thanks to their lucky postcode.

The Donstan Road neighbours netted the windfall when TA9 3LA was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Friday 9th October 2020.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson sent his well-wishes to the winners. He said: “What a great start to the weekend! Congratulations to our winners, I’m sure they’ll have fun spending their winnings.”

A minimum of 32% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £600 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

This draw was promoted on behalf of the Guide Dogs for The Blind Association which has received more than £2.8 million in funding thanks to players. It works towards a future where everyone with sight loss can live confidently, actively and independently.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can apply for funding next year.

For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, see www.postcodelottery.co.uk

Pictured: People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson