Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s 41 Club welcomed the organisation’s national President during a visit to the area this week.

Steve James was welcomed by members during their latest meeting on Tuesday (July 18th) at Burnham and Berrow Golf Club.

The local 41 club has been running for over 30 years and has 25 members who meet monthly for social networking and a meal with visiting speakers.

The 41 Club is the shorter name for ‘The Association of Ex-Round Tablers Clubs’, a social networking organisation for men aged over 40 who are also former members of Round Table. The organisation has over 700 clubs across the UK witrh 140,000 members.

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s 41 Club Chairman Christopher Bradley said: “It was great to welcome our National President – a major event for us – on his first visit to Burnham. He was very interested to meet our members.”

Details about joining the 41 Club are available here.