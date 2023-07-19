Burnham-On-Sea’s Marine Cove Gardens and Highbridge’s Apex Park have this received new Green Flag Awards from Keep Britain Tidy.

The two popular green spaces have been recognised for being “well-managed, high quality green spaces” by judges from the national award scheme.

Ten Somerset parks and greenspaces can proudly fly the Keep Britain Tidy Green Flag.

This international award, now in its fourth decade, is a sign to the public that the space boasts the highest possible environmental standards, is beautifully maintained, and has excellent visitor facilities.

The parks and greenspaces awarded Green Flag status are: Ham Hill Country Park near Yeovil; Chard Reservoir Local Nature Reserve; Yeovil Country Park; Apex Park and Marine Cove in Burnham and Highbridge; Swains Lane Nature Reserve near Wellington; Vivary Park in Taunton; and Blenheim Gardens in Minehead.

Kirsty Larkins, Director of Climate and Sustainability at Somerset Council, added: “It goes without saying that access to the countryside and parks is important for our health and wellbeing, we are also proud that our open spaces are managed to support an array of wildlife and are able to play a vital role in supporting nature’s recovery.”

Sarah Dowden, Service Director Regulatory and Operational Management at Somerset Council, said: “Each of these 10 flags honours each and every one of our dedicated staff, volunteers, and friends’ groups who all work tirelessly to maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award. We are proud to have so many wonderful award-winning green spaces for the people of Somerset to enjoy.”

A full list of Green Flag Award-winning parks and green spaces is available here.

The Green Flag Award Scheme (http://greenflagaward.org/) is run by the environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, in partnership with Keep Scotland Beautiful, Keep Wales Tidy and Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful.

The Green Flag awards were won by Burnham’s Marine Cove and Highbridge’s Apex Park in 2022.