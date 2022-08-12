Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Air Cadets have had a busy few weeks with a great deal of activity.
The unit welcomed the town Mayor, Cllr Lesley Millard, for a visit where she met the cadets and saw the work of the group.
The group’s Aidan Cullum was appointed a Mayor’s Cadet at the latest Town Council meeting, pictured here, and then enjoyed a flight a few days later.
“Several 290 Sqn Cadets have also been on summer camp at RAF Wittering, where they are enjoying a full programme of activities including flights in a Grob Tutor,” he aid.
“We have vacancies for new cadets, so why not join in, come and see us on a Tuesday evening at the Cadet Hut in Highbridge Road, via the entrance opposite Cassis Close. You need to be aged 12 and have commenced year 8.”