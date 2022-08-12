Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Air Cadets have had a busy few weeks with a great deal of activity.

The unit welcomed the town Mayor, Cllr Lesley Millard, for a visit where she met the cadets and saw the work of the group.

The group’s Aidan Cullum was appointed a Mayor’s Cadet at the latest Town Council meeting, pictured here, and then enjoyed a flight a few days later.

Jeff Jackson, Training Officer, says that two new cadets, Amber Bonington and Eden Butler, have been formally enrolled by the unit’s chaplain.

“Several 290 Sqn Cadets have also been on summer camp at RAF Wittering, where they are enjoying a full programme of activities including flights in a Grob Tutor,” he aid.

“We have vacancies for new cadets, so why not join in, come and see us on a Tuesday evening at the Cadet Hut in Highbridge Road, via the entrance opposite Cassis Close. You need to be aged 12 and have commenced year 8.”