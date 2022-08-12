Runners will be taking part in the 300th Parkrun at Apex Park in Highbridge today (Saturday, August 13th).

Reg Huxtable, Co-Event Director says: “We owe this success to an extraordinary and dedicated core team, who have managed the parkrun from the first event in June 2015.”

“Assisting along the way have been an incredible number of volunteers, who despite weather and conditions, regularly support us week after week.”

“We have to thank all our original sponsors, but in particular the help and support we have received from the staff of Sedgemoor District Council’s Parks department.”

“They have been attentive to our needs throughout this journey, providing the essentials to ensure our success.”

“Lastly to all those who have taken part, visitors and local residents alike. We trust that our event has helped our participants both mentally and physically, their wellbeing and health.”