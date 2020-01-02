Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council is to hold a meeting of local community group organisers this month.

The annual networking meeting which will be held at the Council Chambers in Jaycroft Road, Burnham on Thursday 16th January at 6:30pm.

“The evening will provide local groups with the opportunity to network and form links with organisations who could offer support and guidance with their events and community projects,” said a spokesman.

“We are pleased to announce that Visit Somerset and Spark Somerset will be in attendance to advise on free promotional opportunities to increase audiences and to inspire strong and sustainable communities through voluntary and community action.”

“The Council aims to help groups schedule a year-long calendar of events to avoid clashes and to pull together to encourage more people from all age groups into volunteering, particularly in areas that require some additional training such as marshalling or first aid.”

The event is being co-ordinated by the Council’s Projects Officer, Jacqui Strong. If you would like to attend or if you require more information, email Jacqui on projects@burnham-highbridge-tc.gov.uk

There is limited parking available at the Town Council and free parking after 6pm in the pay and display car park in Oxford Street.

