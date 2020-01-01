Burnham-On-Sea Police have issued an appeal for witnesses after a teenage girl was allegedly assaulted outside the town’s Tesco supermarket.

Police were called to the store in Ben Travers Way at around 6.30pm on Monday evening (December 30th).

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, Police spokesman Wayne Baker said: “We were called to reports of a teenage girl being assaulted outside of the Tesco store in Ben Travers Way in Burnham-On-Sea on Monday night at about 6.30pm.”

“She was kicked and punched by a group of teenage girls. Enquiries into the incident are continuing.”

“Anyone with information – including mobile footage of the incident – is asked to contact us, quoting reference 5219299288.”

Several photos of the incident were posted on social media on Monday evening.