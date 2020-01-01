Three food festivals are set to be held in Burnham-On-Sea during 2020, the team behind the events has announced.

The three ‘Eat’-branded festivals will be held in Burnham-On-Sea on Saturday 23rd May, Saturday 24th October and Saturday 5th December.

Co-organiser Bev Milner Simonds said: “We have so many great memories of the three eat:Festivals in 2019 in Burnham so we are delighted hat we are now open for applications for 2020.”

The eat:Festivals team have 17 festivals planned across the region in Portishead, Weston-super-Mare, Nailsea, Clevedon (new for 2020), Castle Cary, Burnham, Taunton, Wellington and Minehead.

Sarah Milner Simonds added: “We pride ourselves on the quality of the local producers we bring together at our festivals. We have a great range within the ‘eatfestivalsfamily’, but we want to ensure we are giving new entrants the opportunity to trade at some of the biggest and busiest food and drink festivals in the UK, right on their doorstep.”

“We have high standards and are here to help. We have explained our sustainability and election criteria in detail online and are available via email to answer any queries from new businesses. We are looking forward to this years festivals in nine Somerset towns and hope to showcase some fresh talent to our thousands of visitors.”

“In addition we have supported new traders with The Bursary, sponsored by Thatchers Cider previously and will call for interested in these shortly.”

Interested businesses should take a look at the eat:Festivals website to learn more about each town, read their sustainability and trader charters and terms and conditions. Applications are open and assessment begins on January 15th.

The next festival is eat:Vegan on 2 February, inside at the Winter Gardens, Weston-super-Mare. This is billed as “an awesome food and drink festival that happens to be vegan”.